Sunshine and a chilly breeze Monday, watching a coastal system for midweek

CHILLY WITH A BREEZE: The week begins with plenty of sunshine, but conditions change toward the middle of the week. Monday begins with clear skies and a breeze. Temperatures begin in the middle 20s to lower 30s. The light winds make wind chill values feel like the teens and lower 20s. There’s plenty of sunshine all day long. The breeze continues as well. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Wind chill values feel like the middle to upper 30s at times. The overnight period brings increasing clouds, but the winds finally quiet. Temperatures fall into the 20s. The rest of Tuesday is a mostly cloudy day. A system out to the west approaches, and could bring a few late day showers. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 40s. There are questions surrounding whether this system transfers enough energy to a developing coastal system much later Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Rain showers turn to snow showers through the night, and potentially a light snow by daybreak. Depending on how impressive the energy transfer is and the track of the system, up to a few inches of snow are likely. If the most impressive snow tracks far enough west, some higher amounts are possible east due to a wet, heavy snow. It’s worth highly emphasizing that these higher amounts might miss us entirely, with only a slushy coating to an inch for most possible!! The brunt of the accumulations would be early in day, then the risk of mixing with rain through Wednesday during the midday and afternoon shuts down the potential for more snow. We’ll continue to monitor the situation, but expect changes with this tricky forecast.

CHILLY & CLOUDY: ​The rest of the work week is breezy and cloudy. Thursday and Friday are both very similar days. Skies are mostly cloudy, and conditions are quite breezy. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chill values are in the 30s, and they could even drop into the upper 20s for some at times.

NEXT WEEK: The weekend starts quiet on Saturday. Expect plenty of clouds once again. Temperatures are in the lower 40s. The breeze is light to quiet. Sunday brings more clouds, but there’s also the chance again for rain and snow showers. The best chance for this is later during the day. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Have a great Monday!