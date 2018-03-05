× Today’s FOX43 Poll: Do you feel metal detectors in schools would improve security?

York County State Rep. Seth Grove is planning to co-sponsor a bill giving state funding to school districts that want to have metal detectors. He is joining the bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Jason Ortitay of Allegheny and Washington Counties in trying to find how many school districts would be interested and how much it would cost.

The bill is expected to be introduced later this month.

Do you think adding metal detectors would improve school security? Let us know in the poll below.

