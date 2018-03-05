Tuesday begins dry with a few rain showers during the late day hours which transitions to snow overnight.

WATCHING COASTAL STORM

This evening skies remain mostly clear. Breezy winds die down and temperatures fall to the middle 20s by morning. Clouds are quick to race in Tuesday. It is dry until a few rain showers arrive late afternoon. Temperatures climb to the lower 40s. Rain changes to snow overnight. Now what happens Wednesday, is highly dependent on the development, track, and strength of a coast low. Indications are it forms along the North Carolina coast and tracks northeast hugging the Eastern Seaboard. With a track staying right along the coast, we get clipped with a steady, accumulating snowfall. Areas east could be the winners with amounts close to 6 inches, while areas west see far lesser amounts near a coating to 3 inches. The steadiest snow would be from 7AM until 3PM. Amounts would be highest in our eastern counties. However, a track more east, has the more impressive snow amounts missing us entirely. With this scenario we are looking at a slushy 1 inch for the area. Thursday is breezy with plenty of cloud cover. Afternoon temperatures climb back into the lower 40s. A quick moving piece of energy dives just south across Maryland for Friday. This brings plenty of clouds and a few flurries or light snow showers. Little to no accumulation expected. Readings are chilly near 40 degrees. It is breezy again too.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We’ll be monitoring another storm system, especially for Sunday and Monday. Clouds increase Saturday but it is dry. Highs climb to the lower and middle 40s. Sunday begins dry with plenty of cloud cover. Rain and snow spreads in during the afternoon and picks up in intensity, changing over to all snow, overnight. Accumulations are likely with snow continuing into the early part of Monday. Highs Sunday are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday readings are in the lower 40s.

RETURN TO DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

We return to Daylight Saving time over the weekend. A reminder we change our clocks ahead one hour Sunday. It is also a good time to remind you to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and make sure you have working carbon monoxide monitors.



MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist