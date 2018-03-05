× Two men, teen-age girl accused of conspiring to rob, assault victim

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Two men and a juvenile girl are accused of conspiring to rob a victim, Ephrata police say.

A month-long investigation led police to charge Jeffrey R. Garrett, 19, of Adamstown, Colton J. Lynch, 24, of Denver, and a 15-year-old juvenile girl with Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Aggravated Assault in connection to a suspected crime that occurred on Jan. 23.

According to police, Garrett and Lynch asked the girl to find a victim they could assault and rob. The girl allegedly led a victim to a pre-arranged location, a parking garage in the 100 block of East Locust Street. There, Lynch and Garrett assaulted and robbed the victim, police say, cutting him on the elbow with a knife and stealing his wallet and its contents.

Garrett is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. The juvenile’s charges were referred to Lancaster County Juvenile Probation. Lynch is still at large, police say.