× Washington Capitals sign GM Brian MacLellan to extension

WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals have signed general manager Brian MacLellan to an extension.

The deal is reportedly a multi-year pact.

MacLellan has been at the helm since May 2014, and helped build a Capitals’ team that has recorded three straight seasons with over 100 points.

However, the Capitals have failed to get out of the second round of the playoffs in each of those years.