Washington Capitals sign GM Brian MacLellan to extension

ARLINGTON, VA - SEPTEMBER 23:
Washington Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan talks with members of the media after the team's first preseason practice on September 23, 2016. The Washington Capitals open the season with a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road on October 13, 2016. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals have signed general manager Brian MacLellan to an extension.
The deal is reportedly a multi-year pact.
MacLellan has been at the helm since May 2014, and helped build a Capitals’ team that has recorded three straight seasons with over 100 points.
However, the Capitals have failed to get out of the second round of the playoffs in each of those years.