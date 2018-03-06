× Chambersburg man accused of masturbating in public library

CHAMBERSBURG — A 44-year-old Chambersburg man is charged with indecent exposure after police say he was found masturbating in a public library.

Robert Anderson Midgley, of South Second Street, allegedly fondled himself and exposed his genitals in the Coyle Free Library on Feb. 13, police say. A female victim witnessed the act and called police, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage provided by library staff, which showed the act taking place, according to the criminal complaint. Staff members were able to identify the suspect as Midgley, who had made numerous visits to the library, the criminal complaint says.

Midgley allegedly confessed to the act when interviewed by police on Feb. 14.

The charge against him was filed on Feb. 22, police say.