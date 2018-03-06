Clouds and a few afternoon showers Tuesday; turns to wet snow by Wednesday, especially east

WATCHING COASTAL SYSTEM FOR SNOW: Tuesday is quiet to start, but a March snow sneaks into the region for some tonight and especially into Wednesday. The early morning brings increasing clouds, but the winds finally quiet. Temperatures fall into the 20s. The rest of Tuesday is a mostly cloudy day. A system out to the west approaches, and brings some afternoon rain showers. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 40s. This system transfers some of its energy to a developing coastal system later Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Rain showers turn to snow showers through the evening. Initially, it will have a hard time sticking, and likely only occurs on grassy surfaces for most through much of the night. A coating to about two inches is possible through the night, with higher amounts east. This is because near daybreak, the coastal system starts to intensify, and starts to bring accumulating wet snow there. A heavy wet snow likely occurs through the rest of the day, primarily east. West might see some rain mix with snow showers because the snow won’t be falling heavy enough to keep temperatures cold. If the most impressive snow tracks far enough west, some higher amounts are even possible east. It’s worth highly emphasizing that these higher amounts might miss us entirely, with only a slushy coating to a couple inches for most possible. We’ll continue to monitor the situation, but there still could be changes with this tricky forecast.

CHILLY & CLOUDY: ​The rest of the work week is breezy and cloudy. Thursday and Friday are both very similar days. Skies are mostly cloudy, and conditions are quite breezy. Temperatures are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Wind chill values are in the 30s, and they could even drop into the upper 20s for some at times.

NEXT WEEK: The weekend starts quiet on Saturday. Expect plenty of clouds once again. Temperatures are in the lower 40s. The breeze is light to quiet. Sunday brings more clouds, but there’s also the chance again for rain and snow showers. The best chance for this is later during the day. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night into early Monday morning brings the chance for snow. It would end during the morning, with partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Stay tuned as we monitor this potential!

Have a great Monday!