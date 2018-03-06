× Columbia man wanted after beating man in 2017

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A wanted Columbia man was recently convicted of beating a 62-year-old man in 2017.

Randy Howard, 22, is a wanted for beating the victim and leaving him with a permanent injury to his right eye.

One of Howard’s accomplices, Shakim McIlwain, was recebtly convicted of aggravated assault, conspiracy, and other related counts in connection to the incident.

McIlwain, had been free on $30,000 bail, and had his bail raised to $250,000. He will be sentenced after a background check is completed in about two months.

On September 3, 2017 around 3 a.m., the victim went outside his home in the 600 block of Walnut Street to ask a group of people to quiet down or move along.

It was then that the victim was beaten.

During the incident, Howard left a cell phone at the scene, allowing police to trace him to the crime.

McIIwain was found a few minutes after the assault in a parked vehicle.

Howard is a wanted fugitive. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia Borough police (717-684-2120) or submit a tip via this CrimeWatch page.