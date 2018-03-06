× Fast Play lottery ticket worth $113,380 sold at Lancaster County market

MOUNTVILLE, Lancaster County — A top prize-winning ticket worth $113,380 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Triple Win Fast Play game was sold Monday at a Lancaster County store.

The Citgo Mountville Mart, 302 Highland Drive, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

Triple Win, a $10 game, offers progressive top prizes starting at $100,000.

The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date. Lottery prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Last fiscal year, Lottery players in Lancaster County won nearly $76 million and programs that benefit older residents received more than $33.1 million in Lottery funds.