Harrisburg man found with drugs, explosive device during traffic stop, police say

HARRISBURG — A 43-year-old Harrisburg man is facing numerous charges after police found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and an explosive device in his car during a traffic stop Saturday.

Brian Staker was stopped by Harrisburg police, who were following up on a report that Staker was using the vehicle without the owner’s consent.

During a search of the vehicle, police discovered:

Two glass marijuana pipes

One large rock of suspected crack cocaine

One chore boy (an abrasive device used to make a crack smoking device)

One digital scale with suspected drug residue present

One metal crack cocaine pipe

One bag of suspected marijuana

Two bundles of suspected heroin

One small bag containing dozens of smaller bags

One small bag containing suspected crack cocaine

Four bags of heroin

One homemade explosive device with an attached fuse

The State Police Bomb Squad disposed of the explosive device, police say.

Staker was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Prohibited Offensive Weapon, and Risking a Catastrophe.