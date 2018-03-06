× Harrisburg police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on State Street

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Monday at 6:48 p.m. on the 1500 block of State Street.

According to Harrisburg police, officers found the victim lying in the eastbound lanes of State Street when they arrived at the scene. The victim was unconscious and was suffering from obvious injuries to the head and legs. The vehicle that struck her and its driver was found a short distance away; the driver stayed at the scene.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was walking south across State Street when she was struck by the vehicle in the eastbound lanes, police say.

The victim was taken to Harrisburg Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Police have not released the victim’s identity as of late Tuesday morning.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip to CrimeWatch.