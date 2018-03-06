× Lancaster jury takes 6 minutes to convict man of auto theft

LANCASTER — It took a Lancaster County jury just six minutes of deliberation to reach a guilty verdict for a man accused of stealing a car at a Lancaster bottle shop.

Shawn P. Ambrose, 34, was convicted of felony theft in connection to an August 2, 2017 incident at Friendly Greek Bottle Shop on 549 New Holland Avenue.

According to evidence presented at the two-day trial, Ambrose stole a Saturn, which was parked at the business with the keys inside. Ambrose also took a wallet and cellphone from the car, which was found later on the 500 block of East King Street.

Ambrose will be sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright in about two months, after a background check is completed. State sentencing guidelines call for a prison term.

Surveillance footage of Ambrose stealing the car was presented at trial. The jury returned its verdict last Thursday.