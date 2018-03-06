× Manheim man facing charges after admitting to stealing safe with over $22,000 in cash from Lancaster restaurant

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Manheim man is facing charges after admitting to stealing a safe with over $22,000 in cash inside from a Lancaster restaurant.

Angel Santos, 45, is facing burglary and theft by unlawful taking charges for the incident.

On February 1 at approximately 10 p.m., the victim reported to police that someone had gained access to his business, Issei Noodles Restaurant, in the first block of N. Queen St. in Lancaster.

While inside, someone stole his safe that contained over $22,000 in cash sometime between 10 p.m. on January 31 and 10 a.m. on February 1.

After viewing video footage from the building, it was found that Santos was observed cleaning just before and shortly after a 12 minute lapse in power to the restaurant that disabled the camera system.

During a police interview with Santos, he admitted to turning the restaurant’s power off via the circuit breaker in the basement before entering the building using a hidden key to the business.

Santos admitted to stealing the safe before turning the power on back inside the restaurant.

Now, he is facing charges.