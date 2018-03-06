× Metro Diner opens its newest location today in Rohrerstown, Lancaster County

LANCASTER — Metro Diner’s fourth Pennsylvania location in the Lime Spring Square shopping development on Rohrerstown Road in Lancaster County opened its doors for the first time Tuesday.

Billed as a place to get “comfort food with flair,” Metro Diner was featured on an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” with Guy Fieri.

The 3,800 square-foot diner can seat up to 118 patrons. It features a menu filled with everyone’s favorite diner classics, made from scratch and served with a few new twists.

“We are so excited to be joining this community in Lancaster,” said Lancaster Metro Diner Managing Partner Brooks Thompson in a press release. “Lancaster is a great community that has a lot of what a big city offers, with a small-town feel. We know these folks have an appreciation for good, classic diner food and we hope to continue to satisfy their appetites with our creative twists on old favorites.”

The Lancaster Metro Diner features daily blackboard specials and classic favorites like its Crab Cake Benedict, Meatloaf Plate, Holy Davoli Burger and more. Metro Diner prides itself on quality ingredients and a scratch kitchen where cooks make their own sauces, soups and compotes.

In addition, Metro Diner hand cuts their home fries, chips and French fries, and cracks fresh eggs daily. From its Fried Chicken and Waffles topped with house-made strawberry butter and signature sweet-and-spicy sauce, to its Charleston Shrimp & Grits, the large portion sizes enable every guest to enjoy a delicious meal at a great value, with most dishes priced under $15.

The Diner held two pre-opening friends and family nights to benefit the Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center and the Water Street Mission, raising $4,500 and $6,500 respectively.

“As a privately funded ministry, Water Street Mission relies on the support of businesses and individuals,” said Jack Crowley, president, Water Street Mission. “We’re very grateful that Metro Diner chose to help Schreiber Pediatric and Water Street with their pre-opening events. It certainly demonstrates their intention to be a part of our Lancaster County community. We pray for their success and look forward to an ongoing relationship with them.”