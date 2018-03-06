× One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 64-year-old Shippensburg man died and a 31-year-old Waynesboro man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Quincy Township, Franklin County.

According to State Police, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Wayne Highway (SR 316).

Larry E. Warner was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The driver of the other vehicle, Nicholas S. Moyer, was flown from the scene to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.

According to police, Warner’s 2016 Dodge ProMaster was traveling south on Wayne Highway when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane and into the path of Moyer’s 2007 Cadillac CTS, striking it head-on and causing major damage to both vehicles.