Snow likely with heaviest in the east, temperatures stay in the 30s

CLOSELY MONITORING TRICKY STORM SYSTEM

Western system brings light, spotty rain and snow showers this evening. The precipitation transitions to all snow overnight. Temperatures remain well above freezing for much of the evening and overnight period so roads should see little to no accumulations. Most of the snow will accumulate on grassy surfaces. A coating to 2 slushy inches is possible by morning. The

higher amounts are expected to be east. Energy from the western low transfers to coastal low. The coastal low will rapidly intensify, as it tracks northeast, becoming a full blown nor’easter. Because of the wide differences on the modeling, there is still a chance the heaviest snow stays just outside of our area. As of now, we have the greatest snow impact outlooked across portions of Lebanon and Lancaster counties. A shift in the storm track to the west will shift the higher snow amounts but right now the higher snow amounts are expected east. Worst case scenario, snow accumulates 6 to 10 inches in far eastern areas with a sharp cutoff to the west. Areas west of Harrisburg and York are likely to miss out with only a coating to 3 inches of snow. The 3 inches would be near and along Harrisburg areas south to York. This is a very tricky forecast because of the differences on the modeling, time of year and temperatures, and the track. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and bring you the changes as needed.

REST OF WEEK

Plenty of cloud hangs around for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are well below average in the upper 30s to near 40 for Thursday, then only near 40 for the end of the week. The breeze is back and only adds to the chill. Wind chill values are likely to dip into the 20s. A few flurries are possible for Friday.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Clouds break enough to allow for some sunshine to begin the weekend. Temperatures, while below average, recover to the lower 40s. The breeze is calmer too. Sunday, clouds increase ahead of the next system. Most of the day is dry with rain and snow chances by evening. Highs are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain changes to a period of snow, which continues into early Monday then ends, leaving partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Changes to the forecast are likely so stay tuned!RETURN TO DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

We return to Daylight Saving time over the weekend. A reminder we change our clocks ahead one hour Sunday. It is also a good time to remind you to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and make sure you have working carbon monoxide monitors.

