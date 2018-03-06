× Steelton residents could hear explosions this week as part of law enforcement training exercise

STEELTON — Steelton residents might hear a series of small explosions on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a training exercise for law enforcement agencies.

Tripwire Operations Group, a Gettysburg-based company that provides training to military and law enforcement agencies, will place small amounts of explosives in several Steelton buildings as part of a scheduled demolition project. Law enforcement agents are using the demolitions as an opportunity to train for how to respond to bomb threats.

The training exercise will happen “rain or shine or snow,” according to Tripwire Operations CEO Ryan J. Morris.

“These operators must train whatever the conditions are,” Morris said in a press release announcing the exercise. “We have a Police Tactical Explosive Operations Course going on this week. Classroom training was held Monday and, today, Tuesday, in Gettysburg; and then, Wednesday/Thursday, we will be placing actual charges on structures — a funeral home and residential homes that are being demolished.”

Morris is announcing the exercise so that residents are not alarmed by the explosions, which will be used to breach doors, walls and roofs. The purpose of the exercise is to train law enforcement and military personnel to rapidly enter a barricaded structure to assist inside in hostage or active shooter situations.

Charles “Chuck” O’Connor, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL Senior Chief Petty Officer, with 20 years experience as a Special Warfare Operator, utilizing tactical and explosive operations techniques, is the lead instructor for the course, Morris said.