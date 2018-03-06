× Tennessee woman claims trooper groped her during traffic stop

TENNESSEE — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper is under fire after a woman accused him of searching her without cause, groping her, and waiting three hours near her home to stop her again, according to a Fox News report.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has issued a statement in support of Trooper Isaiah Lloyd, but a state prosecutor says Lloyd’s actions were “inconsistent with his training.”

Jared Effler, district attorney for Tennessee’s eighth judicial district, told KnoxNews.com that it’s unlikely he’ll be able to charge Lloyd with a crime, but he would drop the seatbelt ticket Lloyd issued to Patricia Aileen Wilson during the incident.

Wilson filed a lawsuit against Lloyd and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, seeking $100,000 in damages.

“Our review of this matter has been forwarded to Commissioner of Safety and Homeland Security David Purkey, along with a request that the findings of our review be reviewed with Trooper Lloyd to prevent similar incidents in the future,” Effler told KnoxNews.com.

Col. Tracy Trott of the Tennessee Highway Patrol issued a statement that said Lloyd “conducted this traffic stop in a professional manner in an effort to protect the motoring public.”

The Knox News reported that there was no mention of the second stop in the statement.

On dashcam footage taken in the incident, Lloyd is shown ordering Wilson out of her truck and leading her to the front of his patrol car, where she places her hands on the hood.

Lloyd is then seen frisking Wilson in the video.

Wilson alleges that Lloyd put his hands inside her waistband and touched her buttocks and genital area.

He also allegedly asked Wilson twice if she’d taken any prescription drugs. Wilson allegedly answered that she takes a sleeping aid every other night.

Lloyd stopped Wilson a second time near her home over the tint on her truck windows, the lawsuit alleges, according to the paper. The lawsuit alleges that he told her, “We have to stop meeting like this.”

Although the first interaction’s audio was recorded, Lloyd claimed the battery on his microphone died for the second, Effler’s review said.

James A. H. Bell, who represented Lloyd during the department’s review, said Lloyd searched her because she had taken an Ambien, the report said. The paper pointed out that the video does not show Ambien being discussed until the actual search.