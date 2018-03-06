× Tractor-trailer carrying chemicals in Washington County struck by train

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A tractor-trailer spilled more than 40,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid Tuesday morning after it was hit by a train, WTAE-TV reports.

The collision occurred at Route 88 and Maple Glenn Road in Centerville.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured during the accident and flown to a hospital, according to the Pittsburgh-based station.

At the time of the crash, the tractor-trailer was carrying more than 22 tons of hydrochloric acid, which is corrosive to the eyes, skin and mucous membranes and can cause burns if inhaled, the Environmental Protection Agency says.

It appears that the tractor-trailer was trying to cross the tracks when it was struck by the train, Director of Public Safety Jeff Yates said.

Roads in the area as well as the tracks, which are owned by Norfolk Southern, were closed, WTAE-TV states. About a dozen homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Gov. Tom Wolf issued this statement on the incident:

“The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is engaged and working with county emergency personnel to ensure the continued safety of residents in the area. I am in contact with PEMA and the Department of Environmental Protection and we are closely monitoring the situation. We will continue to update the public in that area as responders work to secure the situation.”