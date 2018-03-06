× Two juveniles facing charges after allegedly impersonating police, pulling over horse and buggy in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly impersonating police officers and pulling over a horse and buggy.

On March 4, police received a report from a victim who said he was driving his horse and buggy on Spring Road near White Oak Road in Eden Township when a vehicle behind him began flashing red and blue lights below the front bumper cover of the vehicle.

Once the victim pulled over, the vehicle stopped next to the buggy and asked the victim if he had “alcohol” or “any drugs” before pulling away, according to the police release.

As of March 6, State Police identified two juveniles who admitted to the crime.

Now, the pair will face charges.