York County 911 call center facing employee shortage, forcing employees to work overtime

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County has a shortage in 911 dispatchers, forcing many employees to work overtime hours.

“It`s in crisis mode, it`s horrible for these workers,” said Brenda Webb, York County union representative for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

“There are times when there`s a 4-hour turn around where they`re told to you know, leave their job at midnight and be back at 4:00 a.m. and work another 16 hour shift,” added Webb.

Union representatives claim employees have been working mandatory 16-hour shifts, a violation of their contract.

“For the morale, that`s horrible, you cannot be expected to have a family at home and be living at this workplace,” said Webb.

Brenda Webb, who represents workers at the call center, says the shortage comes down to a few things, one of the main issues being the demanding hours.

“12 hours of overtime a week is required,” said Mark Walters, director of communications for York County.

But Mark Walters says while there are overtime mandates with the shortage everything is being done with respect to labor laws.

“If you were to work a 16-hour shift, you would need at least 8 hours off before you could come back on, so if anyone tells you they`re doing a 16-hour shift, 4 off, and then 16 on again is either lying or is doing that voluntarily, that`s not being mandated,” said Walters.

“They`re transposing numbers, they`re making mistakes, they`re being disciplined, how can they not make mistakes? They`re exhausted,” added Walters.

Webb says she hopes to come to some sort of agreement through negotiations.

“We have been willing to work with the 12-hour shifts, we were told that they don`t have enough to even fill that, so we asked bring in some people, bring back retirees,” said Webb. “They need to do something now, today, right now to fix this situation,” she added.

The York County 911 call center holds about 86 positions in total and only half of those positions are currently filled.

They’re hoping to get more applications in the coming weeks to resolve the shortage issue.