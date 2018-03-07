× 65-year-old man arrested for attacking police officer at Lancaster County Econo Lodge

LANCASTER — A 65-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly attacking an East Cocalico police officer in an Econo Lodge parking lot.

Gary A. Heisey, no known address, was charged with Aggravated Assault and Terroristic Threats in the incident, which occurred at 4:03 p.m. Police say Heisey attacked an officer who was investigating the report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot of the motel, located on the 2000 block of North Reading Road.

Heisey, who was in the vehicle, allegedly attacked the officer, causing lacerations to the officer’s forehead and an injury to his hand. The officer was treated at Ephrata Hospital and released.

Heisey was taken to Lancaster County Central Arraignment and remanded to prison after failing to post $75,000 bail.