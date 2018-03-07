× Allen Iverson gave an interview like only he could during Sixers win against Hornets

CHARLOTTE– The Philadelphia 76ers continued their pursuit of the playoffs, defeating the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 128-114 on Tuesday night.

However, there was more than one memorable moment on the way to this victory, including some that occurred off the court.

Longtime Sixers’ star, Allen Iverson, was spotted in the stands during the game, leading NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Molly Sullivan to track him down.

Sullivan asked Iverson a few questions, and his responses left no doubt of Iverson’s state of mind.

Check out the full interview below: