Breezy next couple of days, eyeing our next mix chance

WINDY AND CHILLY: We see just a hint of sunshine with plenty of cloud cover Thursday. Winds gust to 20MPH both Thursday and Friday as highs near the 40-degree mark.

MOSTLY DRY, A FEW FLURRIES: A few early morning flurries are possible Friday, but otherwise we stay dry throughout the weekend. Highs reach the mid-40s for Saturday as skies clear. Winds let up just a bit, out of the west at 5-10MPH.

OUR NEXT WINTER PRECIP CHANCE: The chance for a mix moves in late Sunday into mostly snow Monday morning. Lows hover around the freezing mark, which will be the determining factor in what type of precipitation falls. Highs stay in the low-40s as the wind kicks up again to start next week.

Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 A.M. on Sunday morning, so move those clocks forward one hour before bed on Saturday night! It’s also a good time to change the batteries in the smoke detectors and CO detectors!

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long