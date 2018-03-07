× Bruce Arians teams up with Arizona company to create t-shirt to raise funds for his foundation

ARIZONA — York High grad and former Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is teaming up with an Arizona-based clothing company to raise funds for his charitable foundation.

StateFortyEight created a tribute shirt commemorating Arians’ tenure with the Cardinals. For every shirt sold, five dollars will go to the Arians Family Foundation, which supports and develops programs that strive to prevent the abuse and neglect of children.

Thanks @StateFortyEight for the awesome tribute shirt! It’s all about trust, loyalty, and respect. $5 per shirt sale benefit @AriansFF 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EwCQCpAVB4 — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 7, 2018