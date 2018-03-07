× Dallastown man charged with attacking girlfriend, kicking police officer in groin

DALLASTOWN — A 30-year-old Dallastown man is facing numerous charges after allegedly attacking his girlfriend and resisting arrest during a domestic incident Monday in Yoe Boro.

Alex Deon Robinson, of the 500 block of East Maple Street, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count each of Simple Assault, Strangulation, and Resisting Arrest in the incident, which occurred Monday at 11:40 p.m.

According to police, the victim called police from her sister’s home to report that she had been attacked by her boyfriend at her home, and that her boyfriend was now knocking at the door and ringing the doorbell in an attempt to get back inside.

Robinson allegedly resisted arrest when police arrived on the scene and attempted to detain him. The criminal complaint says that when police arrived, he started ripping off his clothing and yelling for officers to shoot him. When police presented Tasers, the complaint says, he yelled at them to taze him.

Police eventually grabbed Robinson and attempted to place him in restraints, but Robinson allegedly resisted, pushing one officer away and kicking him in the groin, police say. He was eventually placed in handcuffs and placed in a police vehicle.

The victim said Robinson broke her cell phone during an argument. He then allegedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground, punching her as she yelled for help. At one point during the struggle, the victim said, Robinson began choking her.

The victim told police she grabbed Robinson’s hands and dug in with her fingernails, causing his hands to bleed. When he left her go, she got away from him and called police from another phone in the home. She then managed to lock Robinson outside, but he continued to knock on the door and attempt to get back in.

Police say the victim had visible injuries to her head, left eye and left arm.

Robinson was taken to York Hospital for treatment, then transported to Central Booking for arraignment.