Eagles trade for Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks have made a deal that will send defensive end Michael Bennett to Philly in exchange for wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a draft pick, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Seattle sends Bennett and a 7th-round draft pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 5th-round pick and Johnson, Rapoport said via Twitter.
The deal will not become official until the NFL new year begins on March 14.
Bennett, 32, is a 10-year NFL veteran who broke into the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 before joining the Seahawks in 2013. The 6-4, 274-pound Texas A&M grad started 16 games with Seattle last season, racking up 8.5 sacks and 40 tackles.
For his career, Bennett has 54 sacks, 210 tackles and eight forced fumbles in 293 games.
Johnson is entering his second NFL season after joining the Eagles in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. After spending most of 2016 on the practice squad, he had five catches for 45 yards in 10 games last year.
The move could be part of a massive roster shake-up for Seattle, which reportedly could be saying goodbye to star defensive back Richard Sherman.