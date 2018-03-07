× Eagles trade for Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks have made a deal that will send defensive end Michael Bennett to Philly in exchange for wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a draft pick, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Seattle sends Bennett and a 7th-round draft pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 5th-round pick and Johnson, Rapoport said via Twitter.

The deal will not become official until the NFL new year begins on March 14.

And her it is: The #Seahawks have traded DL Michael Bennett and a 7th to the #Eagles in exchange a 5th rounder and a player, sources said. (@JosinaAnderson on it first). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2018

The #Eagles had a deal with the #Seahawks yesterday morning for DL Michael Bennett. Then a third team jumped in and the deal stalled. Last night, it became clear it was happening, though Philly officials were still researching. Now it’s happened. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2018

Bennett, 32, is a 10-year NFL veteran who broke into the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 before joining the Seahawks in 2013. The 6-4, 274-pound Texas A&M grad started 16 games with Seattle last season, racking up 8.5 sacks and 40 tackles.

For his career, Bennett has 54 sacks, 210 tackles and eight forced fumbles in 293 games.

Johnson is entering his second NFL season after joining the Eagles in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. After spending most of 2016 on the practice squad, he had five catches for 45 yards in 10 games last year.

Some Twitter Reaction:

With Michael Bennett headed to Philadelphia, the Eagles now can explore a potential trade of DE Vinny Curry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2018

Here’s the Eagles’ new third-down pass rush: Michael Bennett and Fletcher Cox on the inside, Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham on the outside. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2018

Howie Roseman strikes again, flipping a mid-to-late round draft pick for an established #NFL star caliber player. #Eagles defensive line gets even deeper. https://t.co/omHPT55lcL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoPHL) March 7, 2018

Michael Bennett played DE in Seahawks' base, moved inside in sub packages. Had 8.5 sacks last year and 24 QB hits, which ranked 10th in the NFL and was more than anyone on the Eagles had in 2017. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) March 7, 2018

The move could be part of a massive roster shake-up for Seattle, which reportedly could be saying goodbye to star defensive back Richard Sherman.

#Seahawks CB Richard Sherman has told teammates goodbye over the past 24 hours, sources say, and that he won’t be on the team. Those close to him say nothing is set in stone and there has been no official word. But clearly bears watching. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2018