Ephrata woman arrested at Berks County pawn shop on suspicion of forging checks

EPHRATA — A 30-year-old Ephrata woman is accused of forging eight checks and cashing them at an Ephrata Township bank.

Jazmine R. Ford was arrested at a Berks County pawn shop after Ephrata Police alerted the business to the warrant for her arrest, police say.

According to police, Ford forged the checks, which belonged to an acquaintance, in September 2017, while the acquaintance was out of state.

Police obtained a warrant for Ford’s arrest in February. She was taken into custody on March 1, police say.

Ford is currently incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.