FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Detective George Ripley of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Arson Investigation

Incident Date: 1/24/18

Location: 226 Willis Road, York

Time: 8:40pm

Suspect set fire to a tractor trailer resulting to damage to trailer and fire damage to part of the building it was parked beside. This caused approximately $200,000 in damages.

Video surveillance images track the suspect to a nearby Rutters prior to the Arson and a photo of the tractor and trailer he is suspected of driving is attached from surveillance one block from the fire scene.

Suspect is a black male, approximately 25-35 years old who is likely associated to the commercial trucking industry. He should have laceration type injuries to his hands(s) that would have happened while he was in the commission of this crime.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspect’s identity in this case.

2. Homicide Investigation

Incident Date: 2/12/18

Location: 206 S. Penn St., York

Time: 8:10pm

Unknown suspect(s) fired into a window at 206 S. Penn St. hitting 2 males, Matthew Bell and a juvenile male. Bell died as a result of his gunshot wound. The juvenile male is still in serious but stable condition. A female and several small children were inside home but escaped injury.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspect’s identity in this case.

3. M&T Bank Robbery

Incident Date: 2/26/18

Location: 800 E. Market St., York

Time: 3:10 p.m.

Suspect attempted to rob the M&T Bank by passing a note to the teller. He fled the bank with nothing. No weapons were displayed.

Suspect- Black male, 20’s to 30’s in age. Tall- approximately 6’6 and thin.

Video surveillance of suspect is only helpful only in terms of clothing and build of suspect as image quality is poor. Suspect fled northbound on foot into the 1st block of N. Sherman St.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspect’s identity in this case.

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411) Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)