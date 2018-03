× FOX43 Poll: How do you feel about today’s weather?

While it appears that areas west of the Susquehanna River have been largely spared the worst of Winter Storm Quinn, areas of Lancaster and Lebanon counties were hit a little harder.

But whether you’re dealing with a light coating or digging out from being buried, just know that spring will be here soon.

For some, that’s welcome news. Others are likely a little disappointed.

Where do you stand?

Let us know in today’s FOX43 Poll.

