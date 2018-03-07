× Generation Axe brings axe-throwing bar trend to Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The latest bar trend has arrived at Joe K’s Brewhouse in Harrisburg.

“Generation Axe” at Joe K’s Brewhouse will feature six interior axe throwing lanes, and 12 additional outdoor lanes will be added in the spring.

“We bring big city trends to a smaller market, and axe-throwing is one of the hottest concepts going,” said Ron Kamionka, President of Kamionka Entertainment Group, which owns Joe K’s Brewhouse.

Though dangerous-sounding and unusual, axe-throwing bars are a soaring trend throughout the country, originating in Canada. Axe-throwing bars can be found in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and outside Baltimore. Described by some as “like darts, but more fun,” it’s surprisingly safe and enjoyed both by individuals as well as groups and corporate outings for stress relief and team building.

Generation Axe will employ on-site “Axe-perts” to provide axe-throwing tutorials and etiquette as well as to supervise play.

“Safety is our number one concern,” Kamionka said.

Leagues and tournament play will begin in spring. Reservations also can be made for groups or corporate events.

Kamionka said in addition to trained staff, other safety restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of customers. Players must be 21 years of age or older. Visibly intoxicated persons and anyone with a preexisting neck, back, leg, or arm injury is prohibited from participating. No open-toed shoes or heels are permitted in the throwing lanes.

Generation Axe at Joe K’s Brewhouse will be open daily from 4 p.m. to midnight.