× Harrisburg International Airport announces over a dozen cancellations, delays due to winter storm

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Harrisburg International Airport has announced over a dozen cancellations and delays for flights due to the winter storm.

As of 5:55 a.m., there are a dozen cancellations or delays for departures, and eleven cancellations or delays for arrivals.

You can keep up to date with all the cancellations or delays by visiting HIA’s website here.