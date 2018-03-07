× Kirk Cousins is ‘open to suggestions’ about where he should play next

WASHINGTON– Now that former Redskins’ QB Kirk Cousins is sure he will be a free agent, he is taking suggestions about where to take his talents.

At least that’s what Cousins said on Twitter.

Cousins, 29, posted this message on Tuesday:

Next week is now officially the first time since 2007 that I’ll be choosing where to play football. I’m open to suggestions. #freeagency pic.twitter.com/hnkbFkLLm2 — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 6, 2018

In 2007, Cousins decided to play quarterback at Michigan State University, and was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

The past two seasons, Cousins played under the transition tag and then franchise tag before the Redskins decided against tagging him for a third straight year.

Now, Cousins will be testing free agency for the first time in his NFL career.

Many pundits expect Cousins to land the biggest contract in NFL history (only to be topped by extensions to other top-tier quarterbacks later this off season).

It is believed that the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals are interested and the front runners for Cousins’ services.