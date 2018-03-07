× Lititz man facing charges after threatening to harm people with shotgun

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing charges after threatening to harm people with a shotgun.

Philip Burdzy-Klaus, 30, is facing simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats among other related charges.

On March 2, police responded to the 2500 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a man threatening to harm himself and others with a shotgun.

The suspect, later identified as Burdzy-Klaus, left before police arrived.

Police spoke with a witness that said that Burdzy-Klaus approached him, pointed a shotgun at him, and demanded that he tell him “what is going on.”

While police were still on the scene, Burdzy-Klaus returned and was placed under arrest.

Police also observed an apparent bomb in the suspect’s bedroom, which was later determined to be a fax machine.

Burdzy-Klaus was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.