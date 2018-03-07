Nor’easter clips far eastern locations, with rain and snow showers west

COASTAL SYSTEM CLIPS EAST WITH SNOW: A coastal system turning Nor’easter brings snow to parts of the region on Wednesday. Some light snow and snow showers fall east of the Susquehanna through about 7 to 8am. Temperatures are at if not just above the freezing mark through this time. As the nor’easter continues to strengthen offshore, after 7am it begins to bring more substantial snow to the eastern half of the area. It’s important to emphasize the heaviest snow might not be able to reach as far west as York and Harrisburg, let along much of western Lancaster County. The heaviest snow falls from about 9am until 2pm before it quickly wraps up from west to east through the rest of the day. One to two inch per hour rates of snow are possible depending on how far west t he heaviest snow reaches. Where this is occurring, temperatures remain near freezing, and the cold enough to support all snow. However, any snow showers out west or light snow on the back edge of this system are not enough to prevent temperatures from reaching the upper 30s to near 40s degrees. The March sun angle could be too strong. Therefore, locations from the Susquehanna and west could mix with some light rain, especially around the midday hours and afternoon. It all depends on where temperatures end up. All is quiet through the evening and the overnight period. Temperatures fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees.

CHILLY & CLOUDY: ​The rest of the work week is breezy and cloudy. Thursday and Friday are both very similar days. Skies are mostly cloudy, and conditions are quite breezy. Temperatures are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Wind chill values are in the 30s, and they could even drop into the upper 20s for some at times. Some flurries are also possible both days.

WEEKEND/NEXT WEEK: The weekend starts quiet on Saturday. Expect plenty of clouds once again. Temperatures are in the lower 40s. The breeze is light to quiet. Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 A.M. on Sunday morning, so move those clocks forward one hour before bed on Saturday night! It’s also a good time to change the batteries in the smoke detectors and CO detectors! Sunday brings more clouds, but there’s also the chance again for rain and snow showers. The best chance for this is later during the day. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night into early Monday morning brings the chance for snow. It would end during the morning, with partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Stay tuned as we monitor this potential! Tuesday is partly cloudy. Expect temperatures in the lower 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!