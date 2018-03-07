PA lawmakers hoping to crack down on puppy mills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Two state lawmakers are hoping to crack down on puppy mills in Pennsylvania.

Rep. Jason Ortitay and Sen. Guy Reschenthaler are sponsoring a bill which they say will make the puppy market "more humane."

The legislation aims to have pet stores partner with shelters and rescues to promote adoption and decrease the demand for animals raised in puppy mills.

A York County woman who has rescued puppy mill dogs says she hopes this bill will bring more attention and education to the dangers of the mills.

"When it comes down to it, this is a business that's based off of animal cruelty and it's about making money," she said. "Like any business, it's about supply and demand and my hope is that if people are educated, the demand will go down, therefore, the supply will be reduced."

The bill would also ban the sale of pets at outdoor venues like flea markets and would require any licensed breeders to advertise their license when selling.