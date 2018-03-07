× Police investigating burglary at Tri County Storage

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a burglary at Tri County Storage.

On February 28 at approximately 4:00 a.m., an unknown individual entered the glass kiosk at Tri County Storage, located in the 100 block of Twin County Road in Caernarvon Township.

Once inside, the individual allegedly broke into the cash machine and took $200.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the actor(s) is asked to call PSP in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.