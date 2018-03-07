× Police seek information into 2014 Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information regarding a shooting during a home invasion.

The investigation began on September 25, 2014, shortly after 11:00 p.m. when police were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Clearview Road in Clay Township for a reported shooting.

According to the occupants of the residence, two men wearing masks and dressed in dark colored clothing entered the home and shot Brett Simmons, 23 and James Simmons, 44.

The younger Simmons died from his injuries while the elder Simmons has since recovered from his wounds.

Anyone having further information or who may have been a witness to this event is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or via the department’s web page at www.nlcrpd.org.

40.244587 -76.236325