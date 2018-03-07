× Police seek suspects accused of stealing chainsaw from Lancaster County business

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are investigating a case of suspected retail theft from a business on the 800 block of Main Street in East Earl Township.

According to East Earl Township police, the two pictured suspects worked together to take a Stihl chainsaw worth $425 Tuesday at 1:37 p.m. The first suspect left the business carrying the saw and entered the driver’s side of a black Ford F-250 pickup truck with damage to the driver’s side rear-quarter panel above the wheel. The second suspect left the store shortly after and got in the passenger side.

The truck then left the scene, traveling east on Main Street.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact East Earl Township police at (717) 355-5302.