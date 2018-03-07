× Red Lion man accused of physically and sexually assaulting girl

WINDSOR TWP., York County — Charges were filed Monday against a Red Lion man who is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a girl.

Stephen Seitz, 60, is charged with indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, aggravated assault and corruption of minors.

York Area Regional Police became aware of the physical and sexual assault allegations on July 31, 2017. Police then spoke with the victim who told the detective that Seitz touched her in her private area, according to charging documents. She also described several locations where the alleged abuse took place.

An officer then went to Seitz’s residence, located in the 900 block of Felton Road. Seitz denied the allegations, adding that he was a previous school teacher and would never touch anyone like that, charging documents say.

On August 8, police interviewed the girl again. During this conversation, she identified the accuser as Seitz and described the abuse occurring from a young age until she was approximately 8 or 9 years old, documents state. She added that Seitz punched and kicked her on numerous occasions and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the abuse, charging documents add.