Residents voice displeasure over biosolid use to Jackson Township supervisors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, P.A. --- Jackson Township residents want the smell to end.

People packed the Fisherville Fire Hall to ask township supervisors to do something about the use of biosolids, or treated human waste, on a neighboring farm.

"We need to put on the top of our list: either no zone or ordinance to ban any and all biosludge or human solids from ever being applied to the land in this township again," said Enders resident Wanda Latshaw.

Neighbors say the use of biosolids is "diminishing" their quality of life.

They believe a strong odor not only stinks up the township, but they also claim it causes health and environmental problems in their community, such as impacting children at the two schools in the area.

"We all have personal wells in Enders. We do not have a water purification system out there so we're worried about it getting down in the well water for people," said Latshaw.

Residents expected the representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the biosolid provider, AmeriGreen would be at the meeting.

They were not due to an insufficient amount of data to present to residents.

"Everybody just kind of wants to know what's going on and I think a lot of people want to know why we didn't have the meeting before it happened and not after," said Enders resident Paul Faulk.

A spokesperson with the DEP said beside "minor violations involving the terms of the permit," what the farm is doing is legal.

He added that the biosolids are treated human waste and they've done numerous inspections on the farm.

Regulations do not allow the DEP to shut down a farm due to odors.

Jackson Township supervisors also had few answers, saying they're looking into what they can do in the future.

However, they are limited due to a lack of comprehensive land use zoning in the township but will look to work with the DEP about a solution.

Residents believe the regulations on biosolids are outdated.

"Regulations are set up so they can truck all the stuff in and get the permits without anyone finding out. Then it shows up...Then everyone gets mad then they move to the next town and the next farm. That's how this works. It's not the first time in Halifax," said Faulk.

FOX 43 reached out to the farm in question but received no comments, at this time.

The Jackson Township supervisors say the Department of Environmental Protection is awaiting further information from AmeriGreen before scheduling a public forum.

They expect that to come in the next two weeks.