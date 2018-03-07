× Revolution announces 3 signings for 2018 season, including power hitter Michael Burgess

YORK — A pair of familiar faces and a new pitcher are joining the York Revolution for the upcoming season, the team announced this week.

Power-hitting first baseman and designated hitter Michael Burgess and lefty Luke Westphal will return to York this season, along with newly acquired righthander Zac Treece.

Manager Mark Mason announced the new additions Tuesday during an appearance on WYOK 1350.

A four-year Atlantic League veteran, Burgess has played the last two seasons with the Revolution. He was an Atlantic League All-Star last year, batting .264 with 17 home runs and 66 RBI in 117 games. His two-run blast at Southern Maryland clinched the Freedom Division Series.

Burgess, 29, joined the league in 2015 as a member of the Somerset Patriots. Prior to that, he was drafted 49th overall by the Washington Nationals in 2007 and enjoyed stints with the Nats, Cubs, Astros and Orioles farm systems.

“We’re really happy to have Michael back,” Mason said. “He not only is a good player, but he’s a great clubhouse guy. He’s the leader in a lot of ways and one of the most respected players in here. At the plate, he’s a really good hitter, and when he gets on a roll he can be pretty scary.”

Westphal was a relief pitcher for the Revolution last year, posting a 3.35 earned run average in 45 appearances as a setup man. He struck out 64 batters and allowed 44 hits and 18 walks in 45.2 innings. The 28-year-old southpaw started his pro career in the Frontier League in 2013 before signing as a free agent with the Minnesota Twins. He spent two seasons in the Twins’ farm system, reaching the Double-A level.

“We know he can pitch out of the bullpen, and this year we’re going to give him the opportunity to come in and be a left-handed starter for us,” Mason said. “He has a lot of upside. He has enough pitches in his repertoire to do it. It’s good for his career, too, which is something we keep in mind when we showcase our guys and let them show what they can do.”

Treece spent last season with the Atlantic League’s Long Island Ducks last year, going 6-2 with a 3.83 ERA in 53 outings. He struck out 72 batters in 61 innings. Before he joined Long Island, the 28-year-old righthander was a Frontier League All-Star in 2013, 2014 and 2016. He has a 25-13 record and a 2.94 ERA, with 34 saves and 390 strikeouts in 247 games over his career.

“He impressed me all the time when he came in to pitch, especially against right-handers,” Mason said. “He took the ball a lot. I thought he was a good addition for us, and he can help us in a variety of situations.”

York has 15 players under contract for the 2018 season.