× State Democratic committee member denies drug paraphernalia allegedly found in his car belongs to him

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A former Susquehanna Township School Board member and a current Democratic state committee member issued a statement that drug paraphernalia found in his car by police belonged to him.

Cole Goodman, 23, was given a non-traffic citation on March 1 for violating a township ordinance banning possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

Goodman was found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe, a marijuana grinder and an eyeglass case containing suspected marijuana during an incident that occurred on Tall Pine Drive, according to police.

In a statement, Goodman denied that the items belonged to him.