State Democratic committee member denies drug paraphernalia allegedly found in his car belongs to him
DAUPHIN COUNTY — A former Susquehanna Township School Board member and a current Democratic state committee member issued a statement that drug paraphernalia found in his car by police belonged to him.
Cole Goodman, 23, was given a non-traffic citation on March 1 for violating a township ordinance banning possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
Goodman was found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe, a marijuana grinder and an eyeglass case containing suspected marijuana during an incident that occurred on Tall Pine Drive, according to police.
In a statement, Goodman denied that the items belonged to him.
“I want to state clearly that I do not use and have never used illegal drugs. I am seeking legal counsel to defend myself against a non traffic citation alleging a glass smoking pipe was found in the car I was driving. This alleged drug paraphernalia does not belong to me, and I do not know how it was found in the vehicle. Again, I reiterate, I do not now nor ever have possessed drug paraphernalia. I strongly suspect this may have been placed in my car to derail my campaign for State Democratic Committee. Such shoddy tactics will not work. The voters will not be duped by such underhanded and despicable tactics.”