× Three York County men charged with fighting, robbing victim outside bowling alley

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County — Three men are facing multiple charges after police say they robbed a victim of more than $1,000 during a fight outside a bowling alley on Feb. 17.

Levi Cole Dunlap, 22, of Windsor, Vincent Christi Heffner, 24, of Red Lion, and Justin Wayne Doxzen, 21, of Windsor, all face charges of Robbery, Theft, Simple Assault, Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in connection to the incident, which occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. outside Laser Alleys on the 3900 block of Market Street.

According to Springettsbury Township police, who reviewed surveillance video footage and spoke to witnesses, the trio fought the man in the parking lot. Police say they approached the victim as he sat in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Dunlap allegedly opened the door and began striking the victim. Doxzen approached, also struck the victim, and then helped Dunlap pull the victim from the vehicle, where Doxzen allegedly held the victim on the ground while Heffner repeatedly punched him.

A bystander pushed Heffner away and the group separated, police say. Doxzen and Dunlap were observed leaving the scene.

The victim told police that Doxzen and Dunlap attempted to remove his wallet from his rear left pocket as they attacked him. One of them successfully removed the wallet, which was worth $186 and contained approximately $1,580 in cash, at some point during the fight.

A female passenger in the victim’s vehicle told police she attempted to push Dunlap out of the car when he first approached. She said Dunlap struck her in the upper body and shoulder before removing the victim from the vehicle.

The victim had a bloody lip and several red markings on his forehead and cheeks, police say. Police also observed that his pants were ripped at the rear left pocket.

Police later contacted Dunlap, Doxzen and Heffner and brought them to the station to provide written statements regarding the incident. All three complied, police say.

After the statements were submitted, police told all three suspects that their statements were going to be used as part of an official investigation, and that providing false statements would result in an additional charge. They were given a chance to amend their statements, police say. All three told police their statements were true, police say.

After reviewing the surveillance video footage, police determined that the statements provided by all three suspects were false and added an additional charge, the criminal complaint says.