× Tractor trailer slides off road on Route 72 in West Cornwall Township, Lebanon County

WEST CORNWALL TOWNSHIP — Emergency personnel were called to Route 72 near the village of Quentin after a tractor trailer truck slid off the road and overturned.

There were no serious injuries reported in the accident, which occurred around 10 a.m.

Route 72 is closed in the area as crews work to remove the truck. It will be closed until about 2 p.m., police say.