Washington Nationals dismiss prospect Seth Romero from Spring Training

FLORIDA– The Washington Nationals have dismissed pitching prospect Seth Romero from Spring Training.

According to ESPN, Romero, 21, was sent home from spring training on Monday morning for violating club policy.

The team didn’t specify what Romero had done to garner his dismissal.

The Nationals drafted Romero with the 25th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, after a tumultuous college career, which included him being suspended for the first two weeks of last season with the Houston Cougars.

Romero pitched in low-A ball after being drafted last season.