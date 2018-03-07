CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Washington Nationals dismiss prospect Seth Romero from Spring Training

Posted 7:50 AM, March 7, 2018, by

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 25: A general view of the Washington Nationals logo and entrance to the Atlanta Braves during prior to a spring training game at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on February 25, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

FLORIDA– The Washington Nationals have dismissed pitching prospect Seth Romero from Spring Training.

According to ESPN, Romero, 21, was sent home from spring training on Monday morning for violating club policy.

The team didn’t specify what Romero had done to garner his dismissal.

The Nationals drafted Romero with the 25th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, after a tumultuous college career, which included him being suspended for the first two weeks of last season with the Houston Cougars.

Romero pitched in low-A ball after being drafted last season.