York-based conveyor belt manufacturer acquires Lancaster’s R.E.D. Manufacturing

YORK — York-based manufacturer Wire-Mesh Products (WMP) announced Wednesday the acquisition of R.E.D Manufacturing, a woven wire conveyor belt manufacturer in Lancaster that specializes in food and architectural belting.

WMP is one of the leading U.S. manufacturers of wire mesh conveyor belts.

The merger between the two adds a second facility to Wire-Mesh Products’ organization — increasing total manufacturing square footage by 50% and anticipated annual revenue by 40%, the release states.

“R.E.D. brings to WMP a long, proud history of providing high-quality belts and exceptional service to their customers,” said Richard Riva, Wire-Mesh Products Owner and President. “The addition to our organization of their talented professionals, equipment and industry “know-how” improves our manufacturing capabilities and increases our portfolio of available products. We are excited about the future and welcome them into our family business.”

Dustin Carl, Owner and Vice President of WMP, added, “Over the past 40 years, Wire-Mesh Products have been very successful specializing in high-temperature belts — 1200 to 2300F. Merging with RED gives us the opportunity to add our expertise to the low-temperature marketplace, providing high-quality belts to customers in the snack food, tortilla and other baking industries. Additionally, the architectural marketplace is now in full play for us.”