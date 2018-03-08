Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski is resigning

LEHIGH COUNTY — Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski announced Thursday that he is resigning.

The mayor’s resignation, which becomes effective Friday at 5 p.m., comes a week after he was found guilty by jury on 47 counts in an alleged pay-to-play scheme where he promised vendors contracts with the City if they made campaign contributions. Indictment documents stated that Pawlowski, a democrat, deleted emails that contained communications with vendors. He advised his campaign operatives to do the same, documents added.

“For those who supported me and voted for me during this difficult time, I know that I will be forever grateful for you not just standing with me but also praying with me and supporting me and my family through this long ordeal,” the mayor said in a video message Thursday.

Pawlowski, who has served as mayor since January 2006, had been elected to a new four-year term in November 2017. He will appeal the ruling.

City Council President Roger MacLean will take over as mayor for up to 30 days to give the council time to choose a new mayor who will fill Pawlowski’s unexpired term, November 2019, the city’s release states.