Bill renaming two U.S. Post Offices in PA passes U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON D.C. — Legislation that would rename two U.S. Post Office facilities in the Commonwealth after Pennsylvanians who were killed in action while serving their country is one signature away from becoming law.

Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey announced Thursday that the legislation has passed the U.S. Senate and is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk.

U.S. Post Office at 4514 Williamson Trail in Liberty, Tioga County will be designated as the “Staff Sergeant Ryan Scott Ostrom Post Office” while the Wyncote U.S. Postal Service facility on Glenside Avenue in Montgomery County will read “Staff Sergeant Peter Taub Post Office Building,” the official release states.

Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Ostrom, of Liberty, died on August 9, 2005 from injuries sustained from fire in Iraq, the release says. He was was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, Pennsylvania National Guard.

Air Force Staff Sergeant Peter W. Taub, of Philadelphia, died on December 21, 2015 near an air base in Afghanistan when his patrol was attacked by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle. He was assigned to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Detachment 816, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. Staff Sergeant Taub was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Air Force Commendation Medal, and Air Force Combat Action Medal, the release adds.

“Staff Sergeant Ostrom and Staff Sergeant Taub embodied the characteristics of courage, resilience, and bravery. While protecting their country, they made the ultimate sacrifice, a debt that we can never repay,” Senator Toomey said. “This legislation is just a small way we can pay tribute to two exemplary Pennsylvanians. Both Staff Sergeant Ostrom and Staff Sergeant Taub served their country honorably and deserve to be remembered in this way.”

“The bravery shown by Staff Sergeant Ostrom and Staff Sergeant Taub to protect and serve this country deserves our highest praise,” Senator Casey added. “While we could never fully repay their sacrifice, renaming these post offices will serve to honor their legacies.”

Legislation honoring Staff Sergeant Ostrom was originally introduced by U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa. 13) while Congressman Tom Marino (R-Pa. 10) introduced the bill honoring Staff Sergeant Taub.