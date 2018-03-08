× Carlisle police arrest man accused of stealing $3,500 worth of items from Fabric Center

CARLISLE — Police have arrested a 40-year-old suspect accused of stealing several items from the Fabric Center on Pomfret Street last month.

According to Carlisle police, Martin Strom is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, forgery, access device fraud and theft. He was one of several suspects identified after police investigated the alleged burglary, which occurred on Feb. 13.

Police say the business owner reported several missing items, including a laptop, checkbooks, and cash. Several checks belonging to the victim were cashed at a Santander Bank, using a stolen debit card, police say.

The estimated loss is $3,500.

Strom was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Booking for processing and arraignment, police say. He has a preliminary hearing set for March 14.